Israel-Gaza war protest breaks out at UNC during University Day

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed on the quad at UNC during a rally about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A protest broke out at the University of North Carolina on Thursday.

It happened in front of Wilson Library on the quad. Protesters were there about the war happening in Israel.

Witnesses said a pro-Palestine rally started in the area. Later, supporters of Israel showed up to protest the rally.

Tensions were high for a while with some reports of physical altercations; however, no serious injuries have been reported. A crowd remains in the area with many students talking to each other about the topic.

No classes were happening on campus at the time because UNC is celebrating its 230th anniversary. The event, known as University Day, includes festivities at the Old Well, Memorial Hall and other locations on campus.