Winning Durham lottery ticket that was part of $1.18M jackpot to expire, unless claimed by April 15

The Cash 5 ticket worth $394,216 was purchased on October 17 at Parkwood Convenience in Durham. It was part of a jackpot of $1.18 million that had 3 winners who split the prize.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Did you buy a Cash 5 North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) ticket in October in Durham?

It's worth $394,216 and will expire soon.

According to NCEL, the ticket was purchased for the Oct. 17 drawing and was one of three to split the $1.18 million Cash 5 jackpot. It was bought at Parkwood Convenience on Revere Road in Durham.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9-11-14-30-34

"Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them."

Again, to claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 15. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Oct. 17 drawing.

