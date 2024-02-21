Durham woman's scratch-off ticket turns into monster $10 million win

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For some people, $50 may seem like a lot to plunk down on a single scratch-off ticket.

As the saying goes, no risk, no reward.

For Patricia Brunson of Durham, that gamble paid off in a massive way to the tune of $10 million.

"I was in shock," she said.

Brunson bought a $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Homestead Family Fare on Guess Road in Durham and won the game's first grand prize.

At lottery headquarters, Brunson had a choice of getting her prize as an annuity of $500,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $6 million. She chose the lump sum and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,290,014.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million, and 20 prizes of $100,000.

Four $10 million prizes remain.