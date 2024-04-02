$1 million lottery ticket sold in North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person won $1 million from a Powerball ticket.

They bought the $2 winning ticket at the Zoom In on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City. The ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls but missed the Powerball.

The numbers for the April 1, 2024 drawing were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

It was one of six $1 million prizes won nationally in Monday's drawing.

The North Carolina winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Powerball's next drawing is on Wednesday, and if won, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in history at $1.09 billion.