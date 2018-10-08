HURRICANE FLORENCE

UNCW students start classes, some still displaced by Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Classes started back up for students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington Monday after Hurricane Florence tore through campus.

However, one student housing unit remains closed, University Apartments, nearly a month after the hurricane. Crews are making repairs so students can move back in.

Displaced students are staying at hotels or with friends. There is shuttle service for students at hotels.

UNCW issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students prior to the storm. The storm left downed trees and flooding in some parts of campus.

In addition to the cleanup, the school is facing the possibility of Tropical Storm Michael impacting Wilmington later this week.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington posted on Facebook Monday: "We know it has been a difficult time, and we are eagerly awaiting the day when we have ALL of our Seahawks back in the nest."

