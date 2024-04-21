Universal Studios tram crash injures more than a dozen, park and fire officials say

LOS ANGELES -- A tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood injured 15 people on Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

More than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when the tram, used for tours, crashed into a railing, officials said.

The crash at the theme park "resulted in multiple minor injuries," a spokesperson for the Studio City park said in a statement.

First responders were dispatched to the park at about 9 p.m., officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail, "causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers."

The highway patrol's statement on Sunday said some of the injuries were moderate, but didn't specify a number.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson said.

Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement Sunday afternoon that tours have resumed with a modified route.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the guests who were involved, and we are thankful that based on agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with public agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority," the statement said.

The California Highway Patrol will lead an investigation into the crash.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including "Jaws" and Jordan Peele's "Nope." The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.