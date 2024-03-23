University Place renovations is nearing completion, will close mall entrance temporarily

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill's University Place--formerly known as University Mall--renovations are nearing completion, and it is set to welcome new tenants soon.

Developers said they've put in a lot of thought to find the right brands to bring this place to life.

A Fifth Third Bank and Cycle Bar recently opened in the area. There are also plans to open Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, Chick-fil-A, Chase Bank and a WakeMed MyCare.

Developers are also working on a green space called the Commons. The area will feature live music and other community events throughout the year.

Owners say the reinvention includes exterior facing retail spaces where the former Southern Season was, a new apartment building and green space for people to gather.

To accommodate the additional tenants and growth at University Place, a new parking garage is under construction, adding 150 public parking spaces. The garage will feature a mural by a local artist.

Town leaders said adding art to the project allows them to reflect on shared culture and values in a particular place.

They are also adding another apartment community next door called 900 Willow with 253 units.

The community is nearing completion. Pre-leasing starts in the spring and move-ins are expected to start in the fall.

As construction continues, the Estes Drive entrance to the mall will close for renovations in the spring. Businesses will still be open.