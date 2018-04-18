FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two person's of interest in connection with the death of an 18-year-old who was found shot in a car on April 8.
Police are looking for 16-year-old relatives Ezra Elliott and Taji Elliott who were last seen in the area of Bunce Road near Waddell Drive over a week ago.
Authorities said Karon Howard was found shot in his car Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.
Related article: Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.
Those with information are asked to call detective W. Lee at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).