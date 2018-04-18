CRIME

UPDATE: Fayetteville police seek public's help in locating 2 persons of interest in death of 18-year-old

Taji Elliott and Ezra Elliott (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two person's of interest in connection with the death of an 18-year-old who was found shot in a car on April 8.

Police are looking for 16-year-old relatives Ezra Elliott and Taji Elliott who were last seen in the area of Bunce Road near Waddell Drive over a week ago.

Authorities said Karon Howard was found shot in his car Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.

Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard.



Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Surveillance image of the vehicle in question.


Those with information are asked to call detective W. Lee at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
