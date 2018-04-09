CRIME

Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old

Raw video: Fayetteville surveillance video shows vehicle of interest.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the death of Karon Howard who was found shot in a car Sunday morning at Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.

Surveillance images of a person and vehicle have been released. The person seen in the grainy images is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.

Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard.



The vehicle is described as a 2013 or newer model Ford Fusion, red or burgundy in color.

Fayetteville police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance image of the vehicle in question.



The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them. Crimestoppers if offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

A man who was found shot in a car in Fayetteville early Sunday morning has died.

