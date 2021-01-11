Wake County preparing for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina is continuing the transition to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan. The state is working on administering doses to residents who are 75 years of age or older.
Wake County hospitals such as WakeMed are preparing for Phase 1B to help people 75 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wake County Public Health officials want to begin the process on Jan. 19. A phone number to set up an appointment will be set up later in the week. People will also be able to arrange an appointment online.
The vaccine used for Phase 1B needs two shots for protection.
The Phase 1B rollout will start in other parts of the area this week as well. Cape Fear Valley Health, the Moore County Health Department and the Lenoir County Livestock Arena will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days. Last week, people flocked to COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state. Local health organizations are hoping to streamline the process.
In Raleigh this week, COVID-19 testing clinics will be held at Biltmore Hills Park and Buffaloe Road Athletic Park. Ting Park in Holly Springs will also be a testing site. No appointment is necessary.
President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the vaccine on Monday.
SUNDAY
3:25 p.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health announced that it will be opening scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday, January 13 for all of its hospital campuses including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Cape Fear Valley hospitals in Hoke and Bladen counties.
The health care system says it is currently vaccinating Phases 1B, group 1, which includes individuals ages 75 and older, as well as continuing vaccinating first and second doses for health care workers in Phase 1A.
For those looking to schedule an appointment, click here.
Cape Fear Valley Health will also be offering one more day for walk-in "first come, first serve" clinic on Tuesday, January 12 at the Medical Center and Hoke Hospital.
11:15 a.m.
Following three days of record-shattering COVID-19 metrics, the state is reporting 8,833 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 623,188.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 3,774 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized in North Carolina.
According to NCDHHS data, 368 ICU and 5,056 inpatient hospital beds are empty across the state.
142 more North Carolinians have died from the virus, bringing the total to 7,567.
The daily percent of positive tests is at 13.7%, down slightly from Saturday's 14.8 percent.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 22,138,725 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.
More contagious COVID-19 variant 'likely' in NC, potentially producing false-negative tests
SATURDAY
1 p.m.
Wake County health officials said they will start vaccinating residents ages 75 and older against COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"We've taken a major step forward in providing protection to our healthcare workers, and now, we're poised to give the vaccine to our older residents who are at greater risk of serious health problems if they contract the virus," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria. "We strongly encourage anyone 75 or older to consider rolling up their sleeves and getting the shots to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19."
11:20 a.m.
North Carolina has recorded another record in the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 11,500 new cases reported in a single day. This follows two consecutive days of more than 10,000 cases.
The state reported 11,581 new cases, bringing the total to 614,355.
Throughout North Carolina, 3,871 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized. That is down 89 but among the highest seen during the pandemic.
97 more North Carolinians have died from the virus, bringing the total to 7,425.
The daily percent of positive tests is at 14.8%, which has increased from Friday's 13.9%.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 21,871,822 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.