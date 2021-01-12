More than 30 Durham firefighters out for possible COVID-19 exposure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9574883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Durham fire officials discuss how COVID-19 exposure is impacting fire departments.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 30 Durham firefighters across five stations are out for possible COVID-19 exposure.One is Fire Station 1 in downtown, according to the International Association of Firefighters local 668.IAFF 668 said recently there have been upwards of 65 people out at a time.In total 35 firefighters have tested positive for the virus since March, according to Chapter President Jimie Wright.IAFF 668 said 35 firefighters are currently out from three different shifts across five stations.More than 400 people work in the department across 19 stationsIAFF Local 668 represents 65% of firefighters in Durham."There's a lot of worry that this is something you're going to take home back to your family. Are you going to spread it in the station and someone else takes it back home to their family?" Wright said.So far they've been able to move staffing around and maintain services to the city.Wright said he applauded the fire department's changes in protocols including mandating masks inside stations and changing the way they cook and eat meals.Wright said the fatigue factor though is real."Mental health in emergency services is huge right now pre-COVID and you can imagine the impact COVID has had especially now that we're getting close to a year into this," he said.Durham fire officials said response time has not been affected by the members who have tested positive or who have quarantined.Since March, 61 people in the Raleigh Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.Officials there say they feel "fortunate."The Fayetteville Fire Department said they have had 38 positive cases since the pandemic started.Chief Mike Hill said they average around a dozen firefighters out of service at a time because of possible exposures to COVID-19.He said it hasn't impacted services likely because of the precautions put in place at the beginning with adequate space in the fire station and physical barriers where firefighters sleep.