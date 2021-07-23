woman killed

Body found on I-85 exit ramp identified; suspected killer arrested hours later for different crime

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead near I-85 exit-ramp, Vance County deputies say

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman found dead on the side of the interstate in Vance County was shot multiple times, according to the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the northbound exit and on-ramp near Exit 220 (US-1) around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. At the scene they found a woman's body with multiple wounds.

Investigators later identified the woman as Cierra Jackson of Richmond, Virginia.

A man matching the description of a suspect and vehicle involved in Jackson's death was arrested in Dinwiddie, Virginia, hours after Jackson's body was found.

That man is Tikeise Kenshaun Johnson, 20. Johnson is being held in Dinwiddie without bond.

According to the Richmond ABC affiliate, Johnson's Virginia arrest was related to a robbery of a convenience store. Investigators said Johnson injured a K-9 officer and committed indecent exposure during that crime. He is also wanted on criminal charges out of Richmond for stealing a firearm.

Vance County Sheriff's Office said Johnson will eventually be charged with first-degree murder in Vance County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vance countywoman killedi 85vance county newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman found dead near I-85 exit-ramp, Vance County deputies say
Angier woman dies after being struck in hospital parking deck
Another arrest made in murder of pregnant woman in Fayetteville
Man fatally shot 3 before setting NC home on fire, turning gun on self
TOP STORIES
1 dead, several injured in Friday morning crash on I-40
LATEST: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges
Meet the duo turning heads on the streets of Durham
'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team
Show More
Chef Mario Batali, partner to pay $600K in sex harassment settlement
Morgan Wallen speaks out on using a racial slur in 'GMA' interview
UNC, Duke to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
Cary student earns perfect ACT score
Holly Springs diver goes for gold at Summer Games in Tokyo
More TOP STORIES News