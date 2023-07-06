1 person dies in Moore County house fire

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said an investigation is underway into the deadly fire, which happened on Causey Road in Vass.

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a Moore County house fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of the house fire just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

First responders determined that someone inside the home did not survive.

Sheriff's Investigators, along with fire investigators from Moore County Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the State Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.