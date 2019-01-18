Vehicle strikes, kills person in wheelchair on Fayetteville road

A person in a motorized wheelchair was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a car.It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on N. Eastern Boulevard, right in front of a Burger King.Fayetteville Police said the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where the victim died.The identity of the victim is being withheld until immediate family members can be notified.The 300 block of N Eastern Boulevard is closed to traffic in the northbound lanes as police investigate.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.