Vehicle strikes, kills person in wheelchair on Fayetteville road

A person in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed Friday in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A person in a motorized wheelchair was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a car.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on N. Eastern Boulevard, right in front of a Burger King.

Fayetteville Police said the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where the victim died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until immediate family members can be notified.

The 300 block of N Eastern Boulevard is closed to traffic in the northbound lanes as police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville police departmentpedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiescrashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
2 shot in Rocky Mount, police say
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
UNC Board of Trustees adjourns without any Chancellor announcement
Wake deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash
Martin Luther King, Jr. wreath laying ceremony draws crowds in Raleigh
Attempted murder added to charges for man accused of shooting trooper
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Show More
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Man billed nearly $1,900 in fraudulent Uber charges
Police arrest man accused of throwing hot coffee at McDonald's worker
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
NJ priest charged with sexually assaulting teen for 4 years in the 90s
More News