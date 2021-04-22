Traffic

No charges filed in death of Spring Lake pedestrian

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian last week.

The incident happened April 15 shortly after 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bragg Boulevard.

The pedestrian, identified as Venita Robinson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Sanford resident, was not injured during the incident.

The Spring Lake Police Traffic Section concluded its investigation and determined that no charges will be filed in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspring lakesanfordcumberland countytraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News