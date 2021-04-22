No charges filed in death of Spring Lake pedestrian

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian last week.The incident happened April 15 shortly after 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bragg Boulevard.The pedestrian, identified as Venita Robinson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Sanford resident, was not injured during the incident.The Spring Lake Police Traffic Section concluded its investigation and determined that no charges will be filed in this case.