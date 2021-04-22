SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian last week.
The incident happened April 15 shortly after 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bragg Boulevard.
The pedestrian, identified as Venita Robinson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Sanford resident, was not injured during the incident.
The Spring Lake Police Traffic Section concluded its investigation and determined that no charges will be filed in this case.
No charges filed in death of Spring Lake pedestrian
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News