NC Veterans Day parade canceled after organizer told no vehicles: 'Very disappointing'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There will not be a Veterans Day Parade in downtown Raleigh for 2023.

The parade's organizer Terry Chatfield tells ABC11 he made the decision Tuesday night to cancel it. The parade was scheduled for this Saturday, November 4.

According to Chatfield, the decision was made after the city called him at 4:45 p.m. (today) and said vehicles were banned.

Chatfield said the city official in charge of permits said there needed to be continuity with the Christmas parade.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin sent ABC11 this statement confirming the decision to ban vehicles: "Staff made a decision to not allow motorized vehicles to ensure consistency and safety."

He called it "very disappointing" and said it would be a "logistics nightmare" to attempt a parade with "elderly" people and participants who cannot walk.

Chatfield has organized the parade for 12 years and was expecting 500-600 participants and about 115 vehicles.

The annual parade includes veteran groups and high school marching bands from around the Triangle.