Raleigh offers up alternative for Christmas parade, 1 day after effectively canceling it

The family of Hailey Brooks, the girl killed in the 2022 parade accident, said they were not consulted and were "disappointed" with the City's decision.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is now offering an alternative option after effectively canceling the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said her staff reached out to the Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh offering an option for a different type of 2023 parade that would allow for marching bands, dancers and other organization to be involved without any motorized floats or vehicles.

That comes less than 24 hours after the City of Raleigh denied Shop Local Raleigh a special event permit, which is required for big events like parades.

The city said it was denying the permit "out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks' family and friends."

However, the Brooks family said the city did not consult them at all. In fact, they said they opposed the decision to cancel the parade.

Hailey, 11, was performing in the parade when she was struck and killed when the driver of a truck pulling a float lost control at the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19.

Hailey Brooks

Her parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in April.

Shop Local Raleigh's Executive Director Jennifer Martin confirmed to ABC11 that Raleigh had reached out with an offer for having some version of the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

"The City of Raleigh contacted us this afternoon with the option to have a non-motorized and non-float Raleigh Christmas Parade only for the 2023 year.



We questioned why other parade this year were permitted to have vehicles. And they told us that vehicles and floats are not an option for this year's parade.



We responded saying that as a non-profit, we need to board approval and would get back to the city."