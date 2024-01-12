Raleigh again accepting parade applications but no motorized vehicles allowed for now

Parades that use "movement, floats or similar elements" won't be considered for permit approval -- at least, not yet.

Parades that use "movement, floats or similar elements" won't be considered for permit approval -- at least, not yet.

Parades that use "movement, floats or similar elements" won't be considered for permit approval -- at least, not yet.

Parades that use "movement, floats or similar elements" won't be considered for permit approval -- at least, not yet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after Raleigh city officials and parade organizers met to discuss safety at downtown events, the City of Raleigh said it had decided to lift the "pause" on the acceptance of parade applications -- but only for non-motorized parades.

That means parades that use "movement, floats or similar elements" won't be considered for permit approval -- at least, not yet.

Friday's news came after the first of several planned meetings to set safety guidelines moving forward.

"Over the coming weeks and months, our staff will continue to work to produce revised safety guidelines and protocols," the City of Raleigh said in an email to ABC11. "The aim is to facilitate the eventual resumption of "traditional" parades. We understand the significance of these events to our community, and we are committed to creating an environment that allows for both enjoyment and safety.

Representatives from the Veterans Day Parade expressed concern at the meeting about holding their parade without motor vehicles.

"You have to have vehicles in it, for the very simple reason that you got a bunch of old veterans who are unable to walk that distance," said Terry Chatfield, organizer of the Veterans Day parade for the last decade.

The City said it does not have a definitive timeline for the conclusion of the review, saying "Please be assured that we are working expeditiously to produce revised guidelines. We will keep you informed of any significant developments and progress made. Your patience, understanding, and ongoing collaboration are greatly appreciated as we work together to enhance the safety of parades."