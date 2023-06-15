Vice President Harris to mark year of SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina next week.

Harris is expected to speak on abortion rights marking one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

On June 24 of last year, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that had been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

Harris will "push for national legislation to protect reproductive rights, and she will draw contrast between the Republicans' extreme approach to reproductive health and that of the Biden-Harris Administration," according to a White House official.

Harris will be in the state just days before the state's ban on abortion after 12 weeks takes effect on July 1.

The Vice President was in the Tar Heel state in January to speak on the Biden Administration's commitment to small businesses.

She stressed the importance of community banks in helping small business owners get what they need, and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

During her visit, Harris visited Panadería Artesanal, a Latina-owned bakery in Raleigh. It is owned by Jessica Karina Barahora and employs 17 additional staff members. Barahora began the business with a loan from the Latino Community Credit Union, which she used to purchase the vehicle out of which she ran the business until it became profitable enough to rent its current brick-and-mortar storefront.