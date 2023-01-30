Vice President Kamala Harris visits Raleigh to tout small businesses

Harris is expected to highlight the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to small businesses.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak on the administration's commitment to small businesses today.

She will be leaving Washington D.C. in the next few hours and is expected to land at RDU around 11:45 a.m.

She is set to speak at Fletcher Auditorium just after 1 p.m.

Harris will be meeting with the business community as many owners are struggling to deal with rising inflation and other stresses.

One Cary small business owner is hoping to hear more on initiatives that could help him and others navigate through a series of challenges.

"They're declining customers based on what consumers spending and demand is there, the supply chain issues, increased cost of materials and equipment," Brandi Neloms said.

Harris was initially supposed to be in Durham on Friday to talk about the administration's investments in small businesses, but because of the mass shootings in California Harris' trip was postponed.