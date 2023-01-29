Vice President Kamala Harris making a stop in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is making a stop in the Triangle.

Harris was supposed to be in Durham on Friday to talk about the administration's investments in small businesses, but because of the mass shootings in California Harris' trip was postponed.

During her last Triangle trip, Harris highlighted the administration's commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

She also spoke about lower health care costs for seniors.