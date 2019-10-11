3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground reunited with family

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her stepmother after she was abducted and missing for nearly 24 hours in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department said Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night, but her kidnapper remains at large.

Ahlora's stepmother, Shaye Wallace, shared the video of the happy reunion Friday afternoon.

Wallace and Ahlora's father have custody of the 3-year-old.

"We want to thank everybody for helping us look for her," Wallace said in the video, as she is holding Ahlora.

During a Thursday night news release, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Ahlora was found a little after 8 p.m. via a tip line where a woman said a girl was at Word of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street; she was then taken to the hospital with no apparent injuries.

By 9:45 p.m., Ahlora was reunited with her family.

After announcing the safe return of Ahlora, Greensboro Police officially identified the woman shown in surveillance pictures as the kidnapping suspect.

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.



The woman's identity is unknown, but she was described as a black woman in her 20s, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short-sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger-print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops, and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call (336) 574-4035.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensboroncmissing girlamber alertkidnappingkidnapfamily
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
Show More
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
More TOP STORIES News