713 Shirts proudly reps Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you call it Space City or H-Town, if you cheer on the Houston Astros or listen to DJ Screw - 713 Shirts has something for you.
The shop in the Brays Oaks neighborhood proudly embraces Houston culture.
Chris P is the owner. He is also the artist behind the uniquely Houston designs.
"H-town culture is in my designs because H-town culture is in me," Chris said.
713 Shirts will be open on 713 Day from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The store is located at 8536 W Bellfort Avenue in Houston.
You can shop their designs online, here.