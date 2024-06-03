These backpacks carry uplifting social-justice messages

NEW YORK -- Wilbur Pack, Jr. founded SK WiLBUR in 1997, aiming to revolutionize fashion for working women.

In 2011, he expanded into plus-size fashion. Pack then ventured into accessories, gaining recognition for his distinctive bag designs carried by celebrities like Keke Palmer, Jasmine Guy, and Oscar-nominated actress, Gabourey Sidibe.

In 2022, Pack launched B.Brave by SK WiLBUR, featuring vibrant backpacks with original comic-book artwork and digital content. Pack's memorable guerrilla sidewalk fashion shows during NY Fashion Week garnered press coverage and visibility within the fashion industry.

Pack also supports social causes like The H.O.P.E. Program and the Black Accessory Designers Alliance, Inc., a nonprofit organization celebrating accessory designers of color he co-founded in 2016.

His backpacks are featured in cultural institutions and retail outlets, like Harlems Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the Houston Museum of African American Culture in Texas.