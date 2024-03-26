Check out Gem Life and Bar, New Jersey's first booze-free bottle shop

Pitman, New Jersey -- Gem Life and Bar is a booze-free bottle shop that carries everything from nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits.

Owner Drew Davis delved into the world of alcohol-free beverages when an auto immune disorder caused her to give up alcohol for a year.

"There was a gap in the market where people like me who weren't drinking for certain reasons, didn't have fun, alternative beverages," says Davis. "A space needed to be created where you could have a really fun adult-like beverage that nourished your body and your taste buds."

Davis has been alcohol-free for four years now.

Some of the most popular items include Amethysta gin or vodka like spirit, alcohol-free wines and the CBD infused beverages.

"Our tagline is Conscious Cocktails for Mindful Moments," says Davis. "And what that means is, we're sipping on something consciously. We know we're putting in our body and we're connecting with others mindfully."