CHICAGO -- One of Chicago's leading dance studios, Latin Rhythms, teaches anyone and everyone the joys of Latin culture and dance.

Founder Maricza Valentin helps lead instruction on dances, ranging from salsa, bachata and mambo to cha-cha. The studio boasts a wide variety of options, from beginning dance instruction to participation in youth and adult dance companies.

Valentin's greatest joy is that Latin Rhythms serves as a conduit, connecting people from all walks of life and all cultures.

She said they teach anyone and everyone.

Valentin, who is Puerto Rican, said her first dance partner was her mother and music is in their blood.

For more information, visit www.latinrhythms.com.