Director of "Coco" reflects on film's lasting impact

Director of "Coco" reflects on film's lasting impact "Coco" co-director Adrian Molina talks about the lasting impact of the Oscar-winning film.

Director of "Coco" reflects on film's lasting impact "Coco" co-director Adrian Molina talks about the lasting impact of the Oscar-winning film.

Director of "Coco" reflects on film's lasting impact "Coco" co-director Adrian Molina talks about the lasting impact of the Oscar-winning film.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- The Disney-Pixar movie "Coco" was a huge box office hit and won the Oscar for best animated feature. It also brought the beauty of Dia de Los Muertos to audiences all over the world.

In a special interview at Pixar Animation Studios, the co-director of "Coco," Adrian Molina, reflected on the lasting impact of an animated masterpiece that continues to spread the message of remembering and celebrating loved ones.