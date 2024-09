Old eastbound bridge on I-440 demolished; Hillsborough Street reopens Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The old eastbound I-440 bridge in Raleigh is officially gone.

Eyewitness News was there as crews knocked down the bridge Saturday. Drivers will now use the new bridge with wider lanes.

Part of Hillsborough Street is closed at the beltline as the demolition continues. It will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Officials said motorists should plan for detours and look out for all posted traffic signs.

