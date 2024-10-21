Woman shot, killed outside Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. -- A shooting in Durham Monday morning left a woman dead.

It happened just before midnight outside Jack's In and Out Mart on Fayetteville Street, just south of the freeway.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

Investigators gathered evidence for about five hours.

This is an ongoing investigation and appears to be an isolated incident. Additional information will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.