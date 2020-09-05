Community vigil celebrates lives of children swept away in Smithfield flood

The celebration of life is taking place at the Smithfield Flea Market.
Body of 4-year-old boy found 30 yards from sister after both were swept away in Smithfield flash flood
Flash flooding swept the children's mother's car off the road earlier this week. Crews were able to save the mother but Alexa, 5, and Abraham, 4, were swept away.
Their bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday.
"We were hoping to have better news, but at least the family will be able to put some of a closure," Sheriff Bizzell said.