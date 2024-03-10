4 adults, 1 child killed in twin-engine plane crash near Virginia Ingalls Airport

A twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed on Sunday near the airport in Bath County around 3 p.m. local time, according to the FAA.

Four adults and one juvenile were killed when a small plane crashed near Ingalls Airport in Virginia, the Virginia State Police said Sunday.

The plane -- a twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 -- crashed near the airport in Bath County around 3 p.m. local time, according to the FAA. The plane, described by police as a private jet, crashed into the woods in the 6200 block of Airport Rd. It caught fire on impact, the authorities said.

The Bath County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a crash at 2:58 p.m. at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia. The Sheriff's Department, Virginia State Police, and Hot Springs Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

-- ABC News' Sinead Hawkins contributed to this report.