Plane crashes overnight on West Raleigh Boulevard

The plane went under some stop lights, then hit a speed limit sign and NC Highway 97 sign before crashing into a bus stop shelter.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A plane crashed overnight on a road in Rocky Mount.

ABC11 was told the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing on the 1400 block of West Raleigh Boulevard near Nashville Road.

The wing of the plane also hit what appears to be a communication or power line.

No word yet on the condition of the pilot.

The FAA is expected to arrive Monday morning to investigate the crash.

The 1200 block of West Raleigh Boulevard and both the 600 and 700 block of Paul Street will be closed until the investigation is finished later on Monday.

