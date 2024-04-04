Airplane crash lands on US-1 in Chatham County while flying to Ocean Isle Beach

An airplane crash landed on US-1 near Pea Ridge Road in Chatham County.

An airplane crash landed on US-1 near Pea Ridge Road in Chatham County.

An airplane crash landed on US-1 near Pea Ridge Road in Chatham County.

An airplane crash landed on US-1 near Pea Ridge Road in Chatham County.

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An airplane crash landed on US-1 near Pea Ridge Road in Chatham County.

Pictures sent to ABC11 show a small aircraft on the shoulder of the highway.

The airplane took off from Lynchburg, Virginia, with a flight plan that had it landing in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

It's unclear at this time what caused the plane to go down or how the pilot is doing at this time. It's also unclear if any vehicles on the road were hit during the landing.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn more.