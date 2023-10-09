Traffic pattern change in Raleigh could impact commute

There is also another new loop ramp that connects drivers from the Beltline to outbound Wade Avenue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The way you're getting to work may look different this morning and a lot of the change is to ease traffic this week during the fair.

Traffic on inbound Wade Avenue will no longer take the ramp on the right to access I-440 East.

That ramp will be closed and replaced by a new ramp on the left side.

There is also another new loop ramp that connects drivers from the Beltline to outbound Wade Avenue.

Over on Hillsborough Street, drivers can expect occasional lane closures over the next week as crews prepare to open all four lanes between I-440 and the new connector to Blue Ridge Road.

If you're driving in the area be mindful of these changes and take your time. Also be on the lookout for crews as they continue to work.