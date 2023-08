Wade Avenue is closed in both directions at Blue Ridge Road.

Wade Avenue closed in both directions at I-440 due to crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers that have to take Wade Avenue near Interstate 440 in the morning should expect some long delays.

Wade Avenue is closed in both directions at Blue Ridge Road because of a tractor-trailer crash that brought down power lines.

The back up being caused by the crash goes back miles.

It's not known when traffic will get back to normal.