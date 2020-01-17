Wake County elementary school robotics team vying for state championship

The halls of Hodge Road Magnet Elementary School are quiet, but in one classroom the students are ramping up for their robotics competition."I'm feeling very excited that we've gotten so far," said Lorelei Schmidt, fifth-grader.This is only their second year competing in the LEGO League and after beating 30 teams regionally, this team is headed to the state championship."To watch our robot grow into something better than it was, it just really makes me proud of what we've done and what we've come to," said Marela Delgado, fifth-grader.For months, they've prepared by building and programming their robot to complete tasks. Each task, like pushing down levers and dropping blocks, is worth a certain point value. They're also learning lessons along the way."They really are good teammates," said Zane Hill, robotics team assistant coach. "There's a teammate aspect. They're learning how to work with others and that's the coolest part of it."It's their final practice before the big day and they're ready to show the state what Hodge Road can do.The state championship is on Sunday in Greensboro.