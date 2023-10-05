Dog flu outbreak at Wake County Animal Center leads to closure for 35 days

The signs of dog flu are cough, runny nose and fever as well as other respiratory problems.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is closing its center in Raleigh due to a recent outbreak of dog flu.

According to the animal center, two dogs tested positive for canine influenza (dog flu) and died due to the illness. The center said 57 dogs have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections since Sept. 15.

The number of dog flu cases has been rising, the animal center said. Veterinarians across North Carolina reported that many dogs are picking up the illness after stays at boarding or daycare facilities.

Wake County Animal Center Director Jennifer Federico says adoptions will be paused during the quarantine period, and the October Pit Bull adoption special has been canceled.

Community Pet Days have also been canceled, and owners will not be able to surrender any animals during the closure.

The shelter will close Friday, Oct. 6 for at least 35 days to contain the outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence of transmission of dog flu from animals to people. There has never been a reported case of human infection with canine influenza.

