Wake County bus driver charged with reckless driving after bus carrying 6 students overturns

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County school bus driver is facing a reckless driving charge after a bus he operated, which was carrying six students, overturned on Monday morning.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Reports show Walter Holden, 66, was driving on Buffaloe Road when he went around a curve, ran off of the roadway, overcorrected, and tipped the bus over.

Five of the six students on the Wendell Middle School bus #1196, in addition to Holden, were transported the hospital with minor injuries.



In addition to reckless driving, Holden was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashbus accidentwake county schoolswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News