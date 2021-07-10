Stolen car chase ends when 2 juveniles crash into North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a trooper was injured after a Wake County chase ended in a crash Saturday morning.Officials said a trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai on I-40 W near Harrison Avenue for going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone. The car was later confirmed to be stolen.After the Hyundai failed to stop, a pursuit began. The drive of the Hyundai struck a patrol vehicle on Nowell Drive near NC-54, causing it to travel off the road and into a tree.The Hyundai also crashed after striking the patrol vehicle. Two male juveniles were taken into custody after the crash.A trooper suffered minor injuries and will be checked out later Saturday.