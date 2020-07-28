Wake County DA says no charges filed in death of Kyron Hinton, who won settlement from sheriff's office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3540833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dash and body cam videos released in Kyron Hinton case (1 of 10) The NC NAACP denounced law officers' conduct in the Kyron Hinton case.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney said Tuesday that there will be no charges filed in the Kyron Hinton case.Hinton died in 2019 and the medical examiner said at the time that there wasin his system but did not rule out homicide as a cause of deathHinton's death was investigated as a homicide but District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told ABC11 on Tuesday that there was not sufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime.Hinton's family said at the timefor the $83,000 settlement he received from the Wake County Sheriff's Office for ain an incident involving law enforcement officers.Hintonafter receiving that settlement.Freeman said the two officers involved in that beating are still facing charges. The DA said she intends to see those cases through to the end.