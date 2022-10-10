Raleigh police officers won't face charges in shooting death of suspect: Wake DA

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wake County District Attorney announced the Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man in May won't face prosecution.

Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police cars outside the Southeast Raleigh Substation.

A toxicology report revealed he did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

Police said they shot Rodriguez-Nunez after he threatened officers.

Investigators said the officers fired 30 shots at Rodriguez-Nunez. The newly released autopsy report found that he suffered from 11 gunshot wounds, including ones to his head, arms, back, torso, legs and foot.

Following the release of the body camera footage in the case back in June, Rodriguez-Nunez's family called for changes to police policy.

The family said the officers failed to handle the situation as a mental health crisis.

"We look up to them and things like this, they affect all of us. It doesn't matter is if it's not your family or if it's a family member, we know this was wrong," Jasiel Rodriguez Nunez said at the time.