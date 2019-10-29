Wake County man accused of peeping into Holly Springs bedroom

HOLLY SPRiNGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is accused of peeping inside an apartment bedroom.

Jeremy Barber was arrested after police said he was looking inside a Holly Springs bedroom on Amberglen Lane Monday.

Barber, of the 6900 block of Sunset Lake Road in Fuquay-Varina, is charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and cannot go back to that neighborhood or have contact with the victim.

He is expected in court next month.
