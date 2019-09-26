hot car

Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car

A Wake County mother accused of leaving her baby in a hot car has been charged.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Jennifer Shipman with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Deputies saw a video that appears to show Shipman's 9-month-old child left unattended in a car while she was making a stop at the LKQ Junkyard in Clayton earlier this week.

Deputies saw the video through the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Shipman, 35, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighchild abusehot car
HOT CAR
Carmakers to add alerts to prevent child heatstroke deaths
Baby dies after being left inside hot car at NC shopping center
Mom left 5-month-old in car while she shopped, police say
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
Off-duty Cary officer shoots dog after it attacks his sister and her dog
Biden addresses Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study
Wake Co. teacher who gave students diversity assignment suspended
Show More
Former NAACP employee accuses high-profile member of sexual harassment
Mom upset after special needs student bitten on Cumberland school bus
Wake County man charged in drugging, rape of South Carolina woman
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
Is your phone number linked to Facebook? You may be at risk
More TOP STORIES News