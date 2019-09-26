Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car

A Wake County mother accused of leaving her baby in a hot car has been charged.The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Jennifer Shipman with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.Deputies saw a video that appears to show Shipman's 9-month-old child left unattended in a car while she was making a stop at the LKQ Junkyard in Clayton earlier this week.Deputies saw the video through the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Shipman, 35, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.