Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car

A Wake County mother accused of leaving her baby in a hot car has been charged.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Jennifer Shipman with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.
Deputies saw a video that appears to show Shipman's 9-month-old child left unattended in a car while she was making a stop at the LKQ Junkyard in Clayton earlier this week.
Deputies saw the video through the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Shipman, 35, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.
