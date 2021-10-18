Wake County commissioners unanimously vote to adopt non-discrimination ordinance

The ordinance will allow a person who believes a business or organization has discriminated against them to file a complaint to the County Manager's Office for investigation.
"No one should be discriminated against because of who they are," said Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. "Through this ordinance, we're showing our residents and the world that equality, fairness, and inclusion are core values in our community."
Protected classes include: race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, pregnancy, marital or familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, National Guard or veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age or disability.
Supporters of Wake County nondiscrimination ordinance hope it brings more equality and fairness
The ordinance will only apply to unincorporated areas of the county outside the city or town limits when it goes into effect on Feb. 1, 2022, unless a Wake County municipality independently adopts it.
The City of Raleigh has also discussed a similar ordinance.
