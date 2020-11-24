Education

Wake County helping feed families during the holidays

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County families who want to receive meals during the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter breaks can do so by picking up food Tuesday and completing an online form by the start of next month.

The Wake County Public School System will be handing out four-day holiday meal packs Tuesday at curbside locations and big bus food truck sites. Meals for the holiday weekend will be available until supplies last. Food will not be distributed Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Parents can also complete the winter break meal bundle form by Dec. 1 to receive eight breakfasts and eight lunches per child at no cost for the WCPSS winter break that begins on Dec. 21.

You do not have to be a WCPSS student to receive meals. Only those 18 years of age or younger qualify. For more info, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyhungerwake county newswake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper calls for mask wearing at all public places
LATEST: Number of NC counties in 'red zone' doubles
Virtual credit cards add layer of protection for your money
Fort Bragg prepares to feed 400 troops 'safely' for Thanksgiving
Weather: Sunny and cooler today
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
COVID testing sites inundated ahead of Thanksgiving
Show More
Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals
From food to decor, how to keep pets safe this holiday season
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
Tips for reducing stress for a happier Thanksgiving 2020
NC public schools see drop in students amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News