Wake County helping feed families during the holidays

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County families who want to receive meals during the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter breaks can do so by picking up food Tuesday and completing an online form by the start of next month.
The Wake County Public School System will be handing out four-day holiday meal packs Tuesday at curbside locations and big bus food truck sites. Meals for the holiday weekend will be available until supplies last. Food will not be distributed Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Parents can also complete the winter break meal bundle form by Dec. 1 to receive eight breakfasts and eight lunches per child at no cost for the WCPSS winter break that begins on Dec. 21.
You do not have to be a WCPSS student to receive meals. Only those 18 years of age or younger qualify. For more info, click here.
