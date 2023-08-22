Wake county parents and educators sharing concern about the district's modified bus schedule

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wheels of the bus will be spinning, but not fast enough. ABC11 looked closely at Wake County Public Schools new bus plan to get students to class and back home.

Schedules are different, but the problem is the same. Thousands of students will arrive around 30 minutes late.

One example, North Garner Middle School, where one route's drop-off is at 8:52 a.m., but the first bell is at 8:25 a.m.

A district representative said a student will not be counted as tardy because of a late bus.

Christina Spears, with North Carolina Association of Educators, said teachers will create systems in their classrooms, to make sure students are welcomed whenever they come in.

"A classroom teacher would much rather you be late and welcome you into instruction, versus you miss the instruction and the practice and things we're working on in class," Christina Spears said.

Afternoon pick-up times are just as concerning. At Dillard Drive Middle School one of the routes starts at 4:40 p.m., but school is out around 3 p.m.

And the story is similar at Pleasant Grove Elementary. Where one of the afternoon routes starts at 5:04 p.m.

"I think when school starts on the 28th, we'll see how the plan rolls out. And hopefully, after a couple of days and a couple of weeks, it will be kids will get to school sooner and sooner once we begin to fill those bus positions," continued Spears.

Teachers could be required to stay later than normal during the afternoon pick up to accommodate later bus pick-up. A district rep said they are looking at a proposal to address those concerns.