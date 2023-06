Santos was accidentally shot and killed by a Knightdale police officer during a search for a suspect last month.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A memorial service is being held for Wake County Sheriff's Office K9 Officer Santos.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office K9 was accidentally shot and killed by a Knightdale police officer during a search for a suspect last month.

The service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerr Scott Building at the State Fairgrounds.

The public is invited.