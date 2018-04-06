Wake County teacher charged in sex crimes with child

Thomas Jerome Wright (Wake County Detention Center)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County teacher is facing charges after being accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Thomas Jerome Wright, 47, a teacher at Ligon GT Magnet Middle School in Raleigh faces one count of statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

School principal Gretta Dula informed parents in a message Friday evening.

"I have to inform you of an upsetting situation, and I wanted to make sure that you heard this news from me first," Dula wrote. "I have been informed that a teacher at our school, Thomas Wright, was charged today for taking indecent liberties with a child."

Dula said that based on information from the Wake County District Attorney's Office, the charge is not related to a student at the school.

Wright has been suspended pending an investigation.

Dula said school staff is working with law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

Wright was arrested by Garner Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wake county schoolswake county newssex crimesexual misconductRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News