Wake DA will not pursue criminal charges against former Raleigh City Council member

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday that she will not pursue charges against former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin, who resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

"At this time, we are not moving forward with a criminal investigation against Mr. Martin for sexual assault," Freeman said in a written statement. "Efforts to reach individuals who reported sexual allegations publicly in the media have not provided sufficient information to proceed. We respect all sexual assault victims' decisions on whether to participate in the criminal justice process."

Martin resigned from the city council in June following allegations published by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. Four men accused Martin of sexual misconduct in the newspaper's article; two claimed that he sexually assaulted them.

