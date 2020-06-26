Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin resigns after allegations of sexual misconduct

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin has resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct that were published by our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer on Friday.
The newspaper published a detailed account of four men who accused Martin of sexual misconduct. Two claimed Martin sexually assaulted them.
"I am shocked by the allegations made against Councilor Saige Martin," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wrote in a post on Facebook after the story was published. "He has offered and I have accepted his resignation. Any type of unwanted sexual behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated or excused, especially when perpetrated by someone in a position of influence or power. I commend the survivors for the courage to come forward to tell their stories."
Saige was one of the first openly LGBTQ people elected, the youngest person elected, and the first Latino elected to the Raleigh City Council.
